Jamal James' unanimous decision over Thomas Dulorme on Saturday peaked at 1,224.000 viewers on Fox.
It was the most-watched boxing broadcast in the United States since the sport returned to television on June 9, according to Fox.
The victory gave James the interim WBA title and set him up for potential title unification fights. He could face the legendary Manny Pacquiao in a welterweight category filled with big names.
James would also like to return to The Armory, which has become Minnesota's boxing hub.
Boxing: James fight brings viewers
Jamal James' victory was well-watched
