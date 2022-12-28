PARKLAND, Fla. — Professional boxer Gervonta Davis has been jailed in Florida after he struck a woman in the face, authorities said Wednesday.
An arrest report obtained by The Associated Press said Davis hit the woman with a "closed hand type slap" at a home in Parkland, Florida, on Tuesday, causing a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip.
Davis, 28, remained in a Broward County jail Wednesday afternoon on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to criminal records and a jail official.
Court records did not specify an attorney for Davis.
Davis is scheduled to headline a boxing event Jan 7.
