BOONE, N.C. — Justin Turner had 25 points as Bowling Green narrowly beat Appalachian State 78-76 in overtime on Monday night.

Trey Diggs had 10 points for Bowling Green (2-1). Caleb Fields added 10 points. Daeqwon Plowden had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Michael Almonacy scored a career-high 21 points for the Mountaineers (2-1), including a four-point play with 55 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 69. Both teams had a possession with two shots after that but couldn't connect.

Adrian Delph added 17 points and James Lewis Jr. had 14 points and eight rebounds for Appalachian State.

In overtime, Delph put the Mountaineers up by a basket but Kaden Matheny answered with a 3-pointer before Diggs made it 74-71 with 2:50 to play.

Donovan Gregory pulled App State with one with a minute and a half remaining before Fields drilled a clutch 3-pointer with 17 seconds to go. However, Delph quickly answered to make it a one-point game with 6 seconds remaining. Turner made a free throw at four seconds but the Mountaineers' long 3 missed at the buzzer.