PARADISE, Nev. — Jamaree Bouyea had 20 points as San Francisco beat Towson 71-61 at the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday night.
Yauhen Massalski had 13 points for San Francisco (7-0), which earned its fifth straight win to start the season.
Terry Nolan Jr. had 15 points for the Tigers (3-3). Nicolas Timberlake added 14 points. Cam Holden had 12 points and nine rebounds.
