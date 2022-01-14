SAN FRANCISCO — Jamaree Bouyea had 22 points as San Francisco won its ninth straight home game, routing Loyola Marymount 97-73 on Thursday night.
Khalil Shabazz had 17 points and six assists for San Francisco (15-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Zane Meeks added 14 points. Yauhen Massalski had 13 points and eight rebounds.
The Dons forced a season-high 21 turnovers.
Eli Scott had 22 points for the Lions (7-6, 0-1). Dameane Douglas added 15 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Senators return from break, beat slumping Flames 4-1
Nick Paul scored twice in the first period, Matt Murray made 27 saves for his first victory of the season and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night.
Sports
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.
World
Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys
In a Kabul neighborhood, a gaggle of boys kick a yellow ball around a dusty playground, their boisterous cries echoing off the surrounding apartment buildings.
Sports
Column: And then there was one: Black coaches in the NFL
And then there was one.
Sports
WNBA stars could be on the move as free agency set to begin
Some of the biggest stars in the WNBA could be on the move with free agency set to begin this weekend.