SAN FRANCISCO — Jamaree Bouyea had 27 points as San Francisco defeated Fresno State 71-63 on Wednesday night.
Yauhen Massalski added 20 points for the Dons. Massalski also had three blocks.
San Francisco (10-0) totaled 24 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Anthony Holland had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-2). Orlando Robinson added 16 points and three blocks.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
