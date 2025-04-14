Bourbon-plumped currants enhance the flavor of hot cross buns for Easter

Hot cross buns are an Easter specialty with a light, enriched crumb that's studded with currants and flavored with a gentle mix of warm spices and a hint of citrus. While some versions are drizzled with icing, we prefer a traditional semi-sweet, flour-based ''cross'' etched across the top.
This recipe from our book '' Milk Street Bakes '' mostly sticks to tradition but amps up the flavor. We enrich the dough with tangy buttermilk instead of regular milk, along with orange zest and a little Lyle's Golden Syrup for its bittersweet caramel notes. Lyle's Golden Syrup is an amber-hued sweetener common to the U.K.; mild clover honey works equally well if you can't find the iconic green can of syrup.
We plump the currants in bourbon, which enhances the flavors in the spice mix, then use the currant-flavored bourbon to make a shiny glaze.
The work is spread over a couple days so the buns can be baked and served for breakfast or brunch. If you wish to bake the buns the same day, after shaping them, let them rise at room temperature until just shy of doubled, about an hour. Halfway into rising, heat the oven and prepare the egg wash and piping mixture. Once doubled, brush the buns with egg wash and pipe on the crosses, then bake and glaze as directed. Store extra buns in an airtight container up to three days; rewarm wrapped in foil in a 300°F oven for 10 to 15 minutes.
Don't heat the buttermilk to bring it to room temperature. Buttermilk curdles easily; it's best to let it stand at room temperature. And don't forget to pat the currants dry after draining their soaking liquid. Additional moisture can make the rather sticky dough difficult to handle when shaping.
Hot Cross Buns
Start to finish: 13 hours (1¼ hours active), plus cooling
Makes 12 buns