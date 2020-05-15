Just ahead of the holiday weekend that often feels like the start of summer for lovers of Minnesota’s outdoors, the state’s two premier camping destinations are once again allowing overnight visitors.

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) and Voyageurs National Park announced they will open for overnight use starting Monday following an order from Gov. Tim Walz allowing single households to camp at dispersed and remote sites.

“We are happy to be fully allowing visitors into the BWCAW,” Connie Cummins, Superior National Forest supervisor, said in a release. “We ask that visitors please continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines on staying safe and practice good hygiene and social distancing wherever they choose to visit.”

The BWCAW and Voyageurs closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened for day use earlier this month. Voyageurs will also open its houseboat mooring sites.

Walz’s “stay safe Minnesota” measure issued Wednesday does not allow residents to return to developed campgrounds, nor does it allow folks to camp with friends living in other dwellings.

“If we were to open and see activities that present a management issue that puts safety in jeopardy, we would consider our operational stance and implement closures to mitigate for that risk,” said Bob DeGross, Voyageurs’ superintendent.