EL PASO, Texas — Souley Boum had a career-high 34 points as UTEP topped Sul Ross State 84-65 on Saturday night.

Boum hit all 13 of his free throws. Bryson Williams had 26 points for UTEP (2-0).

Julian Paredes had 14 points for the Lobos. Omar Boone and Tristen Licon each had 13 points.