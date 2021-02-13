EL PASO, Texas — Souley Boum had 22 points as UTEP defeated Florida International 75-59 on Friday night.
Boum made 5 of 7 3-pointers.
Keonte Kennedy had 17 points and six rebounds for UTEP (9-10, 5-8 Conference USA). Christian Agnew added 12 points.
Eric Lovett had 11 points for the Panthers (9-13, 2-11). Javaunte Hawkins added 11 points. Isaiah Banks had 10 points and six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
