EL PASO, Texas — Souley Boum scored 23 points as UTEP beat McNeese State 82-72 on Thursday night.

Keonte Kennedy added 20 points for the Miners.

Jorell Saterfield had 13 points for UTEP (6-4).

Collin Warren had 13 points for the Cowboys (3-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Myles Lewis added 10 points. Brendan Medley-Bacon had 10 points.

