STORRS, Conn. — James Bouknight had 20 points as UConn easily defeated Central Connecticut 102-75 on Wednesday night.
R.J. Cole had 17 points and six assists for UConn (1-0). Brendan Adams added 15 points. Tyler Polley had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Myles Baker had 17 points for the Blue Devils (0-1). Jamir Reed added 14 points. Karrington Wallace had 14 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Patrick Reusse's Turkey of the Year was done. But then 2020 happened ...
The annual tradition started in 1978 lives on after reports of its demise last November.
Sports
Patrick Reusse's Turkeys of the Year: A look back
A look back at the 40 Turkey of the Year winners, and one (last year) Authentic Turkey.
Gophers
Reuvers leads No. 7 Wisconsin past Eastern Illinois 77-67
Nate Reuvers had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 7 Wisconsin past Eastern Illinois 77-67 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Gophers
Bishop scores 22 to carry Montana St. over UNLV 91-78
Xavier Bishop had 22 points as Montana State topped UNLV 91-78 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Texas A&M-CC defeats Texas A&M-International 64-53
Rasheed Browne had 20 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi got past Texas A&M-International 64-53 on Wednesday night.