Sports

Bouanga scores Los Angeles' lone Club World Cup goal in 1-1 draw with Flamengo

Jorginho scored in the 87th minute, giving Flamengo a 1-1 draw with already eliminated Los Angeles FC in the Club World Cup on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press
June 25, 2025 at 3:08AM

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jorginho scored in the 87th minute, giving Flamengo a 1-1 draw with already eliminated Los Angeles FC in the Club World Cup on Tuesday night.

Denis Bouanga scored LA's only goal of the tournament in the 84th minute.

Flamengo won Group D with seven points, one ahead of Chelsea.

The result marked the first Club World Cup match in Orlando to finish without a weather delay, as well as the highest attendance in Orlando so far, with 32,933 fans filling a 60,219 capacity Camping World Stadium.

Key moment

Marlon appeared to score Los Angeles' first goal of the tournament in the 38th minute but the goal was disallowed on an offside call.

Takeaways

Flamengo secured a spot in the knockout rounds with a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Friday and will face Bayern Munich on Sunday at Miami Gardens, Florida. LA, last year's Major League soccer Western Conference champion, finished with two losses and a draw.

