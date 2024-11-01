Wires

Botswana's president concedes defeat in election to end his party's 58 years in power

Botswana's president concedes defeat in election to end his party's 58 years in power.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 1, 2024 at 6:25AM

GABORONE, Botswana — Botswana's president concedes defeat in election to end his party's 58 years in power.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Supreme Court refuses to block counting of some provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, rejecting Republicans' plea

Supreme Court refuses to block counting of some provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, rejecting Republicans' plea.

Wires

South Carolina executes death row inmate Richard Moore as governor rejects plea to reduce his sentence to life

Wires

Death toll from Israeli strikes on villages in northeast Lebanon climbs to 45, local authorities say