The Minnesota Duluth men's and women's basketball teams will both play in this week's NCAA Division II tournaments, with the women playing host to the eight-team Central Region tournament as the top seed.

Three NSIC men's and three NSIC women's teams were picked in all. On the women's side, UMD (27-4) will play Southern Nazarene (27-4) on Friday. The winner of that game will play the winner of fourth-seeded Minnesota State Mankato (25-4) and fifth-seeded Central Missouri (25-4). The other NSIC team in the field is sixth-seeded Augustana (25-5).

The men's Central Region tournament is in Maryville, Mo., with top seed Northwest Missouri State the host. Minnesota Duluth (23-9) is the No. 6 seed and plays third-seeded Central Oklahoma (26-5) on Friday. The winner of that game plays either second-seeded Northern State (24-6) or seventh-seeded Emporia State (22-8). Minnesota State Moorhead (25-6) is the fourth seed and plays Southern Nazarene (25-4).