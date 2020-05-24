An SUV driver trying to pass other vehicles on a road near Rochester hit a smaller SUV coming the other way in a collision that left both motorists dead, authorities said Sunday.

The wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday in Kalmar Township, a few miles northwest of Rochester, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Killed were Kyle Love, 29, of Keller, Texas, and Gary Eisentrager, 73, of nearby Byron.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Love was driving a Jaguar SUV west in the 7900 block of Valleyhigh Road and moved into the opposite lane to get around other vehicles. Love’s SUV hit Eisentrager’s eastbound Saturn Vue nearly head-on.

There was no immediate evidence that alcohol or drug use played a role in the crash.