Both coaches are sent off in angry end to Brighton's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler and Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo were sent off in a bad-tempered end to their teams' 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

The dismissals were triggered by Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White being shown a second yellow card in the 83rd minute at Amex Stadium for a reckless challenge on Joao Pedro.

That sparked angry reactions on the sidelines, with Espirito Santo and Hurzeler both shown red by referee Robert Jones for what the Premier League described as ''unacceptable technical area behavior.''

Forest stunned Liverpool with a 1-0 win at Anfield last weekend and it took the lead Sunday through Chris Wood's penalty in the 13th minute.

Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck gave Brighton a halftime lead with goals in the 42nd and 45th.

Ramon Sosa leveled the game in the 70th.

Manchester City hosts Arsenal later Sunday in the standout match of the fifth round.

