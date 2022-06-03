COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Austin Bost hit a three-run homer in the seventh to help No. 5 national seed Texas A&M beat Oral Roberts 8-2 on Friday in the College Station Regional.

Texas A&M (38-18) returned to the NCAA Tournament after having a string of 13 consecutive trips snapped last season.

Jordan Thompson opened the scoring for Texas A&M in the second inning with a two-run homer, and Bost made it 3-1 in the fifth with a sacrifice fly. Jack Moss capped it by doubling in two runs in the eighth for a six-run lead.

Texas A&M starter Micah Dallas (6-3) went five innings and allowed just one earned run. Joseph Menefee struck out seven in three innings.

Holden Breeze and Connor Beichler each had an RBI for Oral Roberts (38-19). Starter Ledgend Smith (7-5) allowed eight hits and two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Texas A&M played in front of its fourth largest postseason crowd (6,215) in the history of renovated Blue Bell Park.

___

