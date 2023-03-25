MANCHESTER, N.H. – Wilmer Skoog and Ethan Phillips scored goals and Boston University became the first team to punch its ticket to the Frozen Four, beating Cornell 2-1 on Saturday.

Skoog broke a scoreless tie 2 minutes, 13 seconds into the second period, and Phillips doubled BU's lead at the 7:26 mark of the third. Drew Commesso made 13 saves for the Terriers (29-10), a five-time NCAA champion who will be making their 23rd trip to the Frozen Four and first since 2015.

BU, the No. 2 seed in the Manchester Regional, will play the Fargo Regional champion in the Frozen Four — either the Gophers or St. Cloud State — on April 6 in Tampa, Fla.

Fourth-seeded Cornell (21-11-2), which upset defending national champion and top-seeded Denver 2-0 on Thursday, was denied its first Frozen Four berth since 2003. Dalton Bancroft scored with 28 seconds left in regulation for the Big Red. Ian Shane made 19 saves.