Boston takes on Milwaukee, looks for 7th straight home win
Milwaukee Bucks (11-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-4, second in the Eastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Celtics face Milwaukee.
The Celtics are 16-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 43.9 rebounds. Jayson Tatum paces the Celtics with 8.6 boards.
The Bucks are 9-9 in conference matchups. Milwaukee is fifth in the league with 34.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.5.
The Celtics are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.0% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 46.5% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 28.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Celtics.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Bucks.
LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 121.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.
Bucks: 8-2, averaging 118.0 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.
INJURIES: Celtics: Jrue Holiday: day to day (knee), Jayson Tatum: day to day (knee).
Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle), MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (neck).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
