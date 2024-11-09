Sports

Boston takes on Milwaukee after overtime win

Boston Celtics (8-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

By The Associated Press

November 9, 2024 at 7:03AM

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Milwaukee Bucks following the Celtics' 108-104 overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Milwaukee went 49-33 overall, 34-18 in Eastern Conference action and 31-11 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bucks gave up 116.4 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

Boston went 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Celtics averaged 120.6 points per game last season, 47.0 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 15.3 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (ankle), Gary Trent Jr.: out (back).

Celtics: Luke Kornet: out (hamstring), Kristaps Porzingis: out (foot), Jaylen Brown: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

