Boston scores career-high 31, Clark held to 6 points as the Fever beat the Storm 94-86

SEATTLE — Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 31 points and Kelsey Mitchell chipped in 26 points and five 3-pointers as the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 94-86 on Tuesday night.
Caitlin Clark scored just six points in the win on a tough shooting night. She went 0 for 6 from 3-point range and 3 for 13 from the field.
Boston's previous career best was 30 points on Sept. 8, 2024, against the Atlanta Dream. The 6-foot-5 forward and former No. 1 overall pick scored 26 points in her last game against the Las Vegas Aces, as well.
The duo of Mitchell and Boston was particularly impactful in a dominant third quarter for the Fever (7-7), when they outscored the Storm (9-6) 30-19. Mitchell had seven points in the quarter, while Boston added eight more, building a lead the Storm couldn't erase, despite a valiant late push.
Lexie Hull added 15 points and Damiris Dantas contributed 10 for the Fever. It was an impressive all-around effort from Indiana, especially considering Clark' recent struggles from beyond the 3-point arc continued. Clark has converted just 1 of her last 23 3-point attempts.
Seattle, which was led by Skylar Diggins' 22 points, initially controlled the pace of play, taking an 18-12 lead when forward Ezi Magbegor converted a three-point play with 3:52 to go in the first quarter. But, the rest of the first half belonged to the Fever.
Mitchell gave Indiana its largest advantage of the first half on a 3-pointer with 58.1 seconds left in the second quarter. The Fever entered halftime with a 45-39 lead despite a quiet first half from Clark, who had just two points before the break.
Indiana did its job in ensuring a crowd featuring an assortment of Seattle celebrities went home quietly. Local legends like Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Isaiah Thomas and Lenny Wilkens were all in attendance.