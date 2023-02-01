Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Boston Scientific Corp. continues to build on its strong presence in Minnesota.

The company's recently completed 74,000-square-foot expansion of its manufacturing facility in Maple Grove was driven by strong sales for its Watchman atrial device.

Sales of the device — which aims to reduces the risk of stroke for patients with atrial fibrillation and get them off blood thinners — rose 24% last year, Boston Scientific CEO Mike Mahoney told analysts on a Wednesday morning call.

About 75% of the Watchman components are made in Minnesota.

In November, Boston Scientific announced a $615 million deal for Apollo Endosurgery. Mahoney said that the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Boston Scientific on Wednesday reported fourth quarter revenue of $3.2 billion, an increase of 3.7% compared to a year ago.

The company had seen "more durable and consistent procedure growth," Mahoney said, compared to the drop-off in elective surgeries during the pandemic.

Its $0.45 earnings per share on net income of $126 million for the quarter narrowly missed analysts' expectations.

The company's stock rose 2.7% in early trading.

U.S. sales for the quarter were up 10.6% while Europe and the Asia-Pacific region posted smaller gains.

Mahoney said the company is "very bullish" on 2023. Boston Scientific is forecasting first quarter sales growth of between 3 and 5 percent. For the full year, Boston Scientific projects revenue growth from 5 to 7 percent.

The Massachusetts-based firm employs about 8,400 people in Minnesota.