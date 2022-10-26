Boston Scientific Corp. posted solid sales growth of 8.1% in the third quarter, but fell short on profit expectations.

The medical technology firm also adjusted its full-year guidance, reflecting the challenges of making business forecasts in an unstable economic environment.

Boston Scientific reported $0.43 a share — a penny lower than the consensus estimate from Wall Street analysts — on a profit of $174 million, down 57% from a year ago.

The company raised its full-year profit expectations by a few cents per share while tempering its sales growth outlook, which it now predicts will come in at the lower end of its previously stated range of of 6.5% to 7.5%.

Six of the company's eight business divisions posted double-digit organic sales gains during the quarter. The company's stock was up 2% in pre-market trading Wednesday.

"I'm pleased with our team's ongoing commitment to executing our strategy, and the double-digit organic revenue growth we delivered across nearly every business," Mike Mahoney, Boston Scientific's CEO, said in a statement.

The company raised its full-year expectations in the first quarter before lowering them in the second, reflecting shifting economic conditions.

During the quarter, the company launched its Rezum water vapor therapy, a treatment for enlarged prostate, in Japan. The Rezum technology was developed in Minnesota by Maple Grove-based NxThera, which Boston Scientific acquired in 2018.

Boston Scientific employs about 8,400 people in Minnesota compared to 2,300 employees in its home state of Massachusetts.