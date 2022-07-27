Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Boston Scientific edged past expectations with its second-quarter sales and earnings results reported on Wednesday morning.

But the company lowered its expectations for its full-year 2022 revenue and is now estimating sales growth in the range of 6.5% to 7.5%. At the end of the first quarter the company provided guidance estimating annual sales growth in the range of 7% to 9%.

For the second quarter, Boston Scientific reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42.

The company delivered sales of $3.24 billion, slightly above expectations of $3.22 billion in revenue for the quarter.

In a report on the results Robbie Marcus, an analyst with J.P. Morgan, called the numbers "solid" and added "all told, today's report met/exceeded our bullish expectation."

The company's stock was up 6.7% in premarket trading.

"We had another quarter of excellent performance, a testament to the talent of our global team, the sustainability and diversification of our innovative medical technology portfolio and our strong market positions amid continued macroeconomic challenges," said Mike Mahoney, Boston Scientific's CEO, in a statement.

In a morning call with analysts on the results, Mahoney cited supply chain challenges as one issue facing its growth outlook.

Cardiovascular devices account for 61.5% of Boston Scientific's total revenue. Cardiovascular sales were up 6% for the quarter.

The company saw its biggest sales gain in urology and pelvic health products, with an increase of 13.4% in revenue.

Neuromodulation was the company's only category to see a sales decline with a drop of 3.4% for the quarter.

Boston Scientific has a large presence in the state with approximately 8,400 employees in Minnesota. That's significantly more than the roughly 2,300 employees it has in its home state of Massachusetts.