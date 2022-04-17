Minnesota Twins (2-5) vs. Boston Red Sox (4-4)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-0, 7.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, four strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -118, Twins -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Red Sox pitching staff had a collective 4.26 ERA last season while averaging 9.7 strikeouts and 3.5 walks per nine innings.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Twins slugged .423 as a team last season with 3.2 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Sonny Gray: day-to-day (hamstring), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.