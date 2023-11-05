Boston Celtics (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Minnesota aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

Minnesota finished 42-40 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Timberwolves averaged 115.8 points per game last season, 54.2 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 14.7 on fast breaks.

Boston finished 57-25 overall, 34-18 in Eastern Conference play and 25-16 on the road last season. The Celtics averaged 6.4 steals, 5.2 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Celtics: Neemias Queta: out (foot), Derrick White: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.