Sports

Boston Marathon no-shows similar to 2024, dispelling concerns that politics would scare runners away

The Boston Marathon had about the same number of no-shows as last year, dispelling concerns that international runners would skip the race in the face of increased U.S. border scrutiny.

The Associated Press
April 21, 2025 at 8:53PM

BOSTON — The Boston Marathon had about the same number of no-shows as last year, dispelling concerns that international runners would skip the race in the face of increased U.S. border scrutiny.

A total of 28,928 runners started the 129th edition of the marathon on Monday, from a field of 31,778 entrants. That leaves 2,850 who registered but did not cross the starting line in Hopkinton, or less than 9%.

In last year's field, there were 2,838 who failed to start.

To earn a Boston Marathon bib number, most runners need to submit a qualifying time from another 26.2-mile race. Though many treat it as a lifetime goal not to be abandoned lightly, no-shows can occur for reasons ranging from injury to the 2010 Icelandic volcano eruption that shut down flights and prevented hundreds of European runners from traveling to the U.S.

Although the race was full, with entries from 128 countries, scattered reports indicated that some foreign runners might stay away for political reasons or fears of border hassles.

International visits to the U.S. have plummeted, with Canadians among those avoiding U.S. travel in response to President Donald Trump's tariff talk and threats of annexing the country as a 51st state.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said last week that everyone should feel welcome.

''Regardless of what's happening at other levels, and particularly now at the federal level, in Boston we welcome everyone,'' Wu said Friday at a public safety media briefing not far from the finish line. ''We seek to be a home for everyone.''

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Deion Sanders laments criticism son Shedeur faces ahead of NFL draft but says he's 'built for this'

Deion Sanders never fretted over his own NFL draft journey. He had the leverage to go where he wanted — Atlanta — because he was also a baseball star who had been drafted by the New York Yankees a year earlier.

Sports

Forest beats Spurs to move into third and Leeds and Burnley win promotion from the Championship

Sports

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gearing up for different kind of draft with Green Bay serving as host