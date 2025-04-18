Boston Marathon and city insist all are welcome. But some runners say politics will keep them home

BOSTON — The Boston Marathon and Mayor Michelle Wu insisted on Friday that international runners and other foreign visitors remain welcome in the city and said there is no evidence that travel for this year's race has fallen off in the face of increased border scrutiny.
''Regardless of what's happening at other levels, and particularly now at the federal level, in Boston we welcome everyone,'' Wu said at a public safety media briefing not far from the finish line. ''We seek to be a home for everyone.''
A cherished event for runners and spectators alike, staged on the state holiday of Patriots' Day commemorating the battles of Lexington and Concord that sparked the American Revolution 250 years ago, the Boston Marathon is the world's oldest and most prestigious annual long-distance race.
It has taken on even greater significance — and popularity — since 2013, when two pressure-cooker bombs exploded near the finish line, killing three people and wounding hundreds more. (Allen Davis, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston office, said at the briefing that there were ''no credible or specific threats'' to Monday's race.)
This year's marathon has more than 30,000 entrants from 128 countries. Boston Athletic Association President Jack Fleming said the 129th edition of the race was full — thousands more are turned away — and there's been no indication that those registered are staying home.
''We have a lot of demand this year, as we do every year,'' he said.
But as U.S. officials track plummeting tourism numbers, with many would-be visitors angered by President Donald Trumps' tariffs and rhetoric and alarmed by stories about tourists being arrested at the border, reports say at least some potential marathon attendees have decided to skip the race.
Canadians have been especially put off by Trump's talk of making the country the 51st U.S. state. Paula Roberts-Banks, a writer and photographer from Rosseau, Ontario, who has run Boston 12 times, wrote in Canadian Running magazine that she earned a coveted bib for this year's race but decided not to run because she has ''soured'' on the U.S.