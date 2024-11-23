Sports

Boston faces Minnesota, seeks 5th straight victory

Minnesota Timberwolves (8-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 23, 2024 at 7:03AM

Boston; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Celtics take on Minnesota.

The Celtics have gone 5-2 in home games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 25.6 assists per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 6.1.

The Timberwolves are 3-5 on the road. Minnesota is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 113.3 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

The Celtics average 18.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 7.4 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves are shooting 47.2% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.9% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Celtics.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: out (foot), Al Horford: day to day (illness).

Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: day to day (ankle), Mike Conley: day to day (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

