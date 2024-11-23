Minnesota Timberwolves (8-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-3, second in the Eastern Conference)
Boston faces Minnesota, seeks 5th straight victory
Minnesota Timberwolves (8-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-3, second in the Eastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Boston; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Boston looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Celtics take on Minnesota.
The Celtics have gone 5-2 in home games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 25.6 assists per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 6.1.
The Timberwolves are 3-5 on the road. Minnesota is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 113.3 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.
The Celtics average 18.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 7.4 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves are shooting 47.2% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.9% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Celtics.
Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves.
LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.
Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.
INJURIES: Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: out (foot), Al Horford: day to day (illness).
Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: day to day (ankle), Mike Conley: day to day (toe).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz scored in the third period, and the Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Saturday night.