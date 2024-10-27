Sports

Boston and Milwaukee face off for conference matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (1-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 27, 2024 at 6:04AM

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays Boston for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Boston went 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Celtics allowed opponents to score 109.2 points per game and shoot 45.3% from the field last season.

Milwaukee went 49-33 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Bucks averaged 119.0 points per game last season, 47.1 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Celtics: Sam Hauser: day to day (back), Kristaps Porzingis: out (foot).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (patella), AJ Green: day to day (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

