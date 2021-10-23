SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — A fire in a northern Bosnian town has killed six people and injured several others, police said Saturday.
The fire broke out early on Saturday in a house in the town of Brcko. Upon arrival at the scene, emergency services found six charred bodies, police said.
Local media say the victims may have suffocated from the fumes. Police say an investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.
No other details were immediately available and it was not clear how many people were injured. They were taken to the local hospital, police said.
