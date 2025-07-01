Bosch shines with maiden five-for in South Africa's record-tying 9th straight test win

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe — South Africa equalled its longest winning streak in men's test cricket when it finished off Zimbabwe by 328 runs on Tuesday.
The ninth straight win for the world test champion tied the record of the 2002-03 Proteas.
Medium-pacer Corbin Bosch claimed a maiden five-for as Zimbabwe, set a target of 537, was bowled out for 208 in its second innings after lunch on day four.
Zimbabwe suffered its heaviest test defeat on runs.
Bosch struck on the day's first ball, removing Nick Welch after he did the same with the last ball on Monday when opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano was caught at third slip.
Sean Williams prevented the hat trick, but Zimbabwe's first-innings century-maker was among the five wickets to fall in the first hour.
Zimbabwe went from 32-1 overnight to 82-6, effectively the end of its unlikely chase.
The main resistance came from captain Craig Ervine with 49 and tailender Wellington Masakadza with 57, his maiden test half-century.