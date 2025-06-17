Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense play to scoreless draw in Club World Cup at rainy MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense played to a 0-0 draw in the Club World Cup on Tuesday in rainy conditions before a crowd of just less than half capacity at MetLife Stadium that heavily favored the Brazilian club.
Fluminense's best scoring chance came in the 58th minute on a left-footed shot by Agustín Canobbio from the center of the box that was saved by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.
Newly signed Jobe Bellingham, the brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, made his debut for Dortmund in the 59th minute as a substitute for Pascal Gross.
American midfielder Gio Reyna was dressed for Dortmund but did not play.
The crowd of 34,763 was tilted toward Fluminense, with fans waving flags and singing for their team.
The German club qualified for the Club World Cup with a top-four finish in the Bundesliga, while Fluminense qualified as the 2023 Copa Libertadores champion.
Fluminense played more aggressively, with a 14-7 advantage in shots. Dortmund held the possession advantage at 54.5%.
Key moment