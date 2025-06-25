Borussia Dortmund advances in Club World Cup with a 1-0 win over Ulsan

CINCINNATI — Daniel Svensson scored in the 36th minute to lead Borussia Dortmund over Ulsan 1-0 on Wednesday and into the second round of the Club World Cup.
After a giveaway by Ulsan on a poor pass near its own goal, Jobe Bellingham centered to Svensson, who took a touch and beat goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo from about 10 yards.
Dortmund won Group F with seven points, two more than Fluminese, which finished second following a 0-0 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns. Uslan was last, going 0-3.
The match on a 93-degree (33 Celsius) day with a heat advisory drew 8,239 at 26,000-capacity TQL Stadium, where the crowd included U.S. Vice President JD Vance.
Dortmund outshot Ulsan 28-3.
American midfielder Gio Reyna made his first appearance of the tournament, entering for Dortmund in the 78th minute. FIFA gave player priority to the Club World Cup, preventing Reyna from being with the U.S. at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Key Moment
Svensson, a 23-year-old midfielder loaned to Dortmund by Denmark's Nordsjælland last winter, scored his second goal for the German club after scoring in a 3-2 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach on April 20.