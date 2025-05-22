Bored with manicured lawns, some homeowners adopt No Mow May all year long

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No Mow May encourages homeowners to stash the lawnmower each spring and let flowers and grass grow for pollinators and water retention. And if your neighbor's lawn already looks like a wildflower field most of the time, it could be more intentional than passersby might assume.
The movement has expanded to ''Let It Bloom June'' and the fall version: ''Leave the leaves.'' Conservation and horticulture groups say year-round low-mowing while selectively leaving native plants to grow can save huge amounts of drinking water and lead to lasting and impactful ecological changes.
When Amanda Beltranmini Healen moved into her Nashville ranch house in 2016, the yard had been manicured for sale: a walnut tree, roses from a home improvement store and short grass. So she experimented, first with a 10-by-10-foot patch where she dug up the grass and sowed native seeds. Then she planted goldenrods in the culvert near the street, and let more of her yard grow tall without mowing.
Local authorities apparently didn't appreciate her natural look: ''I got a letter from the city saying that I had to mow it,'' she said.
But then, a friend told her about No Mow Month signs, provided by the Cumberland River Compact, a local water conservation nonprofit. Soon she was signaling to the city that she's no derelict, but a participant in an international movement.
These days, every month is No Mow May in parts of her property. While she keeps the growth shorter near the culvert and street, her backyard is filled with native grasses and plants up to her knees or waist. There's a decomposing tree trunk where scores of skinks and bugs live, birds nest under her carport and she regularly finds fawns sleeping in the safety of the high grasses.
''I have a lot of insects and bugs and that's protein, so the birds and the bird's nests are everywhere. Cardinals and wrens and cowbirds and robins,'' she said. ''I wake up to them, especially during spring migration right now. It's just a cacophony in the morning and in the evening, especially when the mulberries come in.''
The movement is popularized by groups such as Plantlife, a conservation organization based in England.