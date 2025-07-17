Border Patrol hiring spree offers lessons as another immigration agency embarks on massive growth

McALLEN, Texas — In 2006, top U.S. Border Patrol officials were asked how long it would take to hire 6,000 agents, a roughly 50% increase at the time. Michael Fisher, then deputy chief in San Diego, says the officials concluded they would need five years.
''You have 2 1/2 years,'' Fisher recalls being told.
With Immigration and Customs Enforcement now preparing to add 10,000 employees within five years to assist with President Donald Trump's mass deportation efforts, the Border Patrol's torrid expansion in the early 2000s serves as a cautionary tale. Hiring and training standards were changed and arrests for employee misconduct rose. Pressure to turbo-charge growth can also lead to attrition.
"If they don't uphold pretty rigorous standards and background checks, you can end up hiring the wrong people, and then you pay a huge price in how the public perceives them,'' said Gil Kerlikowske, who was commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, the Border Patrol's parent agency, from 2014 to 2017.
ICE, the main agency responsible for arresting and deporting people within the U.S., is set to get $76.5 billion, nearly 10 times its annual budget, under a bill Trump signed on July 4. Most of that money is for detention, but some is for hiring and other uses. The White House says ICE will grow from 20,000 employees to about 30,000.
''To do it today is an effort that needs to start years ago,'' said Matthew Hudak, former Border Patrol deputy chief. ''The funding is there, but it is nearly impossible to bring in that many people that quickly because you hit challenges."
Sponsoring a NASCAR race car and bull riding contests
The Border Patrol nearly doubled its workforce from 11,264 agents in October 2005 to 21,444 agents six years later.