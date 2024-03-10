SAN JOSE, Calif. — Thomas Bordeleau scored two power-play goals, Magnus Chrona made 31 saves for his first NHL win and the San Jose Sharks beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a nine-game losing streak.

It was Bordeleau's first career multi-goal game.

Mikael Granlund had two assists and William Eklund added an assist to extend his point streak to a career-long five games.

Tim Stutzle scored a power-play goal for Ottawa, which lost its seventh straight game despite outshooting San Jose 34-21.

Bordeleau scored on the power play 6:24 into the first period to give San Jose a 1-0 lead.

The Senators tied it midway through the second on a Stutzle's.

Bordeleau responded with his second goal to put the Sharks back in front with 5:23 left in the period.

Chrona stopped all 15 Ottawa shots in the scoreless third period to preserve the win.

Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves in the loss.

The Sharks improved to 5-0-1 in their last six home games against the Senators.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Sharks: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

—-

