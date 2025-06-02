Borba hits grand slam, 3-run HR as Texas beats Kansas State 15-8 to avoid elimination

The Longhorns, the No. 2 national seed, play UTSA in the championship round Sunday night. Texas has to beat the Roadrunners — who sent UT to the loser's bracket with a 9-7 win Saturday — twice to win the double-elimination regional. UTSA, which advanced to a regional championship for the first time in program history, also beat the Longhorns 8-7 in 12 innings on March 18 in the only matchup between the teams in the regular season.