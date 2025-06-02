Sports

Borba hits grand slam, 3-run HR as Texas beats Kansas State 15-8 to avoid elimination

Casey Borba hit a grand slam in the first inning, added a three-run homer in the third and finished with eight RBIs to help Texas beat Kansas State 15-8 on Sunday in an elimination game at the Austin Regional.

The Associated Press
June 2, 2025 at 12:06AM

AUSTIN, Texas — Casey Borba hit a grand slam in the first inning, added a three-run homer in the third and finished with eight RBIs to help Texas beat Kansas State 15-8 on Sunday in an elimination game at the Austin Regional.

The Longhorns, the No. 2 national seed, play UTSA in the championship round Sunday night. Texas has to beat the Roadrunners — who sent UT to the loser's bracket with a 9-7 win Saturday — twice to win the double-elimination regional. UTSA, which advanced to a regional championship for the first time in program history, also beat the Longhorns 8-7 in 12 innings on March 18 in the only matchup between the teams in the regular season.

Ruger Riojas (9-3) gave up seven runs, including three homers, and hit three batters while throwing a career-high 119 pitches across 7 1/3 innings.

Ethan Mendoza led off the game with a double and scored two batters later when Max Belyeu hit the first pitch he saw from Tanner Duke over the left-field wall. Kimble Schuessler and Adrian Rodriguez followed with back-to-back singles and Jalin Flores was hit by a pitch before James Guyette replaced Duke (2-3). Jonah Williams struck out looking before Borba cleared the bases to make it 6-0.

Seth Dardar hit a three-run home run in the first before AJ Evasco hit a solo shot as part of a two-run seventh and a two-run homer in the eighth for the Wildcats. Keegan O'Connor's RBI groundout in the ninth capped the scoring.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Tennessee overcomes controversial call, defeats UCLA to reach Women's CWS semifinals

Laura Mealer's RBI single in the ninth inning gave Tennessee a 5-4 win over UCLA on Sunday that lifted the Volunteers into the Women's College World Series semifinals and eliminated the Bruins.

Sports

Borba hits grand slam, 3-run HR as Texas beats Kansas State 15-8 to avoid elimination

Sports

Miguel Angel Jimenez wins playoff in Iowa for 3rd PGA Tour Champions victory of the year