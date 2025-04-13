'Boots' Ennis crowns himself best fighter in 147-pound division with dominant win over Stanionis

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Jaron Ennis crowned himself the best fighter in the 147-pound division when he stopped Eimantas Stanionis after six rounds and claimed three shares of the welterweight division crown with a decisive win Saturday night in boxing's return to Atlantic City.
Ennis ran his record to 34-0 after the fight was waved off once Stanionis was unable to continue after the sixth round. Ennis sent Stanionis to the ropes and down to one knee with a series of left-handed uppercuts and body shots. Ennis stumbled Stanionis with a big blow to the body right before the bell — and the Philly fighter stared him down as he strutted to the corner.
The seventh round never came.
Ennis, out of northwest Philadelphia and a rising star in the sport, was already the IBF welterweight champion and he took the WBA and Ring Magazine away from Stanionis (15-1). Ennis said in the ring it was too early to decide if he would move up in weight class.
There was a decided Philly flavor in Boardwalk Hall for Ennis' unification victory. ''Boots'' was accompanied to the ring by Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey — who draped the IBF belt over his right shoulder for the ring walk — and Philly rapper Meek Mill's music played between rounds.
The 27-year-old Ennis has won eight straight fights overall and made four straight successful title defenses since he defeated Ukrainian fighter Karen Chukhadzhian for the championship in January 2023.
The 30-year-old Stanionis, who represented Lithuania in the 2016 Olympic Games, was elevated to full WBA champion in August when Terence Crawford vacated the WBA belt.
Boardwalk Hall hadn't held a major title fight since Sergey Kovalev beat Bernard Hopkins on Nov. 8, 2014, in a light heavyweight championship bout. Eleider Alvarez beat Kovalev and won the 175-pound championship by knockout at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in 2018 in what can be generously described as the last big-time bout in Atlantic City.