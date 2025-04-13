'Boots' Ennis crowns himself best fighter in 147-pound division with dominant win over Stanionis

Ennis ran his record to 34-0 after the fight was waved off once Stanionis was unable to continue after the sixth round. Ennis sent Stanionis to the ropes and down to one knee with a series of left-handed uppercuts and body shots. Ennis stumbled Stanionis with a big blow to the body right before the bell — and the Philly fighter stared him down as he strutted to the corner.