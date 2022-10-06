NEW YORK — Boosted by Aaron Judge's pursuit of Roger Maris' American League home run record, Yankees games on the team's YES Network averaged 368,000 viewers in the New York market this year, up 27% from 2021 and the most in 11 seasons.
The network said Thursday the figure was for 126 telecasts. YES's 2021 average was 290,000 for 128 telecasts.
YES averaged 412,000 in 2011.
