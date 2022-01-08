ST. PETER, Minn. — A St. Paul housewife used poetry not only to express her feelings but to help cope throughout the seven years she was confined to St. Peter State Hospital in the late 1920s.

These excerpts are from two poems by Martha Nasch:

"… I'm judged as a goof and a nut,

And classed far less than a mule

Behind thickened walls, where Satan now calls,

I play the asylum fool."

"...To those I one time knew

On Earth, wide and blue,

I'll send them my thoughts in a poem."

A century after the late Martha Nasch was released from the psychiatric hospital, the words she wrote reached two of her descendants, a granddaughter and great-granddaughter who live in the Phoenix area, The Free Press of Mankato reports.

Jodi Nasch Decker and Janelle Molony decided Nasch's poems, and an accurate story about her experiences, deserved attention.

"We are going to do good by our grandmother," Decker said to Molony, her daughter, when they began writing their labor of love.

Molony served as the research-based book's historian. Decker tackled its editing duties.

Their recently published book "Poems from the Asylum" includes background information they've gathered about Nasch.

Her son, Ralph, was 5 when she was committed. Decker is Ralph's daughter. After his death in 2019, she inherited his scrapbooks and Martha's notebook filled with poems.

A review copy of the book was sent to Beth Zabel, volunteer services coordinator at the hospital site now operated by the state of Minnesota.

"I think they did an outstanding job," she said.

Zabel appreciated finding out more about Martha's stay in St. Peter.

Current staff have only rudimentary information about former patients, she said.

"It's nice to see pictures, to connect a name with a face."

Decker said her father didn't provide her with much information about his mother, except that his dad, Louis, brought him to St. Peter for visits with her.

Louis, Martha's first husband, signed her commitment papers after she developed mysterious symptoms shortly after a surgery.

Molony was unsuccessful in determining what type of procedure had been used on her great-grandmother, but she did find documentation that Martha lost most of her sense of taste and suffered severe insomnia.

"Many of the things they thought of back then as causes for mental illness we now know are not, although they may be triggers," Zabel said.

Through their research and Martha's poems, Decker and Molony found out she was uncertain about her role as a mother and worried Louis was having an affair. The couple argued in front of their son, and there may have been physical abuse in the marriage.

Zabel is a supporter of creative projects to aid patients.

The arts can help someone work through his/her emotional stresses, she said.

Decker is proud of her ancestor's creativity. Martha's formal education ended in elementary school.

After her discharge, Martha returned to St. Paul. After Ralph graduated from high school, she and Louis divorced.

Martha later remarried and moved to the Gaylord area.

Molony and Decker do not believe she continued to write poems after she left St. Peter. They do know Martha never felt she'd recovered from her sickness.

On top of that, she became a victim of "yellow journalism," Decker said.

Scrapbooks kept by Ralph included several articles written about Martha's mysterious symptoms. The original piece included an interview in which she described how she could not eat like other people and found sleep difficult. Several publications borrowed from that story, each one condensing its length and editing its wording.

When the much edited story reached the readers of Time, it was an inaccurate paragraph and a headline shouting "Woman claims she never eats or sleeps."

"Her story got boiled down to a punchline," Decker said.

"They made her a joke; how could they do that?"

"We wanted to set the record straight," Decker said, reiterating the book's purpose.