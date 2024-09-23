Book Review: Wright Thompson exposes deep racist roots of the Mississippi Delta in ‘The Barn'

Thompson travels back to his native Mississippi (he grew up in Clarksdale, about 30 miles north of Drew, the closest town to the barn) and talks to scores of people, building on the reporting of others to tell Till's story, and using the barn as a jumping off point to explore the racist history of the Mississippi Delta. He traces the barn's land — legally identified on maps as Section 2, Township 22 North, Range 4 West — from the Native Americans who were driven off it, to the British and American industrialists whose fortunes rose and fell with the price of cotton, to the sharecropping life that impoverished generations of Black farmers. Throughout, he pauses to consider his personal history and the collective effort required to cover up details of Till's story in this country's stubborn refusal to confront its racist origins.