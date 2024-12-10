Book Review: Weike Wang's 3rd novel 'Rental House' finds beauty and humor in a marriage of opposites

The heroes are Nate and Keru, who meet sort-of-cute at a Halloween party their senior year at Yale. She's in a leopard-print turtleneck, plaid jacket and shiny gold pants to represent ''a bad dress day.'' He's got a fin strapped to his back to stand for ''great white,'' as in shark, not, Keru later realizes, his status as another well-to-do Caucasian male at an Ivy League school. Nate is anything but that. His background is hillbilly, minus the elegy, the first generation in his family to go to college. Keru is first-gen, too, having emigrated to this country as a child with her Chinese parents.