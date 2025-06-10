Book Review: Wally Lamb explores human cruelty and grace in prison with `The River is Waiting'

While Corby is tormented by two excessively cruel guards, he also befriends the prison librarian, who shares book recommendations and homemade cookies with inmates who stop by. She even encourages him to paint a mural on the library wall. Several other prisoners also become friends, including a kind cellmate who looks out for him. Corby later tries to look out for someone else — a severely troubled young inmate who shouldn't have been locked up with hardened criminals.