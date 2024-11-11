Book Review: 'Those Opulent Days' is a mystery drenched in cruelties of colonial French Indochina

This extends partly to the four boys whose fate growing up is at the core of the coming-of-age story. The four are Duy, Minh and Phong, sons of well-to-do families in Annam, as the region then was known, and Edmond, a French youth who met them at a boarding school. They are a mix of friends, rivals and would-be lovers. They binge on opium and alcohol. When they reach their early 20s, they near a dreaded, deadly end predicted by a fortune teller years earlier.