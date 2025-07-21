Book Review: 'The Tilting House' is a novel about coming of age in Communist Cuba

Yuri and her Aunt Ruth's quiet lives are suddenly turned upside down when an unexpected visitor from ''la Yuma'' — slang for the United States — shows up at their Havana home with a camera swinging from her neck and announcing she is family. Ruth later tells Yuri that 34-year-old Mariela is her daughter, and that when Mariela was an infant she sent her to live with a family in the United States through Operation Pedro Pan, a U.S. government program in which thousands of unaccompanied children were sent from Cuba to Miami in the early 1960s.