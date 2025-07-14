Book Review: 'The Mission' reveals troubling political meddling in CIA after 9/11

To do that work, the CIA has since its inception attracted some of America's brightest and most dedicated, willing to risk their lives to get the information the nation's top political and military leaders need. Consider counterterrorism expert Michael D'Andrea, for example. Weiner writes that D'Andrea worked 100 hours per week, obsessively pursuing al-Qaeda. How he managed that pace as a chain smoker is unexplored. Perhaps his vegetarian diet helped.