Book Review: 'The Book of George' is a witty novel in lively episodes like a first-rate TV sitcom

Choosing philosophy as his college major, George writes his thesis on Arthur Schopenhauer, a 19th-century philosopher often seen as deeply pessimistic, much like George himself. Greathead, in the book's epigraph, quotes from an 1807 letter written by Johanna Schopenhauer to her 19-year-old son, Arthur, whom she says could be ''a credit to human society'' but is nevertheless ''irritating and unbearable.''