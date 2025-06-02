Book Review: Taylor Jenkins Reid's ‘Atmosphere' plays out amid the 1980s politics of NASA

Consider these lines between the two central characters of her new love story, ''Atmosphere,'' set in the 1980s as two NASA astronauts in the space shuttle program fall for each other: ''I feel like I could know you forever and still be curious about what you're going to say next'' and ''I want to show you every good thing I've ever found'' and ''You're the first woman I've ever met who I feel like understands things about me before I even say them.''